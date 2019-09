The perfect before and after!! One year ago this was at the launch puja of the film. And last night we wrapped a journey I would say. To say it was tough for everyone involved would be putting it very mildly. Nonetheless, I believe it’s been a great learning curve for me and I’m sure everyone will take back some growth and something positive from this arduous yet exhilarating journey! Here’s looking forward to 2nd October! Show some love people!!!!! 🥳

A post shared by Siddharth Anand (@itssiddharthanand) on Aug 31, 2019 at 10:07pm PDT