Thank you Dear God 🙏 U made this possible 🌟 Excited to share with my Insta family this news which I’ve been holding inside my heart for so long #SATYAMEVAJAYATE2 ForEver grateful to @thejohnabraham @milapzaveri @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani for ths opportunity🙏 n a Biggg thank you to all my wellwishers& fans for the encouragement & love u always send me 🌸it’s coz of yr positive energies directed towards me that this beautiful journey has started 🙏 Thank U Universe ♥️ #divyakhoslakumar

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar) on Sep 27, 2019 at 2:55am PDT