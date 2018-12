Happy happy birthday Dad... this has been a momentous year for both of us. For the first time in 10 years of being in this industry I shared a frame with you and was your costar.. And you also had to see me get married.. all this was a complete roller coaster... hard and beautiful at the same time.. I’m thankful for the teachings of love, progressive ideals and morals that have been a part of my upbringing , and each year I realise more and more what a gift that is in this day and age.. love you so much... ❤️❤️❤️ @anilskapoor #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga

