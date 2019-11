This December, join the search to find #TheBody. Unravel the mystery on Friday the 13th #RishiKapoor,@vedhika4u @sobhitad, @jeethu4ever, @thebodymovie, #Viacom18Studios, @iamazureent, #AjitAndhare, @sunirkheterpal, @tseries.official

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan) on Nov 8, 2019 at 12:13am PST