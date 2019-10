Raise a glass to wish Farhan Akhtar the true rockstar a very happy birthday ! Have a fabulous year ahead . Lots of love @faroutakhtar @zairawasim_official_ @shonalibose_ @roykapurfilms #theskyispink

A post shared by Niren Chaudhary (@chaudharyniren) on Jan 9, 2019 at 1:23am PST