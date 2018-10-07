Danik Bhaskar Oct 07, 2018, 04:10 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. नाना पाटेकर के बाद अब 'तेरी दीवानी' जैसे कई सुपरहिट गानों के सिंगर कैलाश खेर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगा है। नताशा हेमरजानी नाम की एक फोटो जर्नलिस्ट ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट कर 45 साल के कैलाश खेर पर यह आरोप लगाया है। नताशा के मुताबिक, यह घटना 2006 तब की है, जब वे अपनी एक साथी महिला पत्रकार के साथ कैलाश के घर उनका इंटरव्यू लेने गई थीं। नताशा लिखती हैं कि इंटरव्यू के दौरान वह घटिया आदमी हमारे बीच आकर बैठा और अपना हाथ हमारी जांघों पर रख दिया।

(1)

My #MeToo⁠ ⁠has singer Kailesh Kher & model Zulfi Syed, from when I was a newly appointed young woman photographer at Hindustan Times in Bombay, 2006.

Tweeting this thread for all to draw strength & speak out

❤️@photowallah@shubhangisapien@TheRestlessQuil@AnooBhu@weeny — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(2) #MeToo

I was sent with my colleague, a woman journalist, to take pictures of Kailesh Kher at his home for an interview. During the interview, this creep sat between us as close to us as he could. He also kept putting his hands on our thighs (on the skin above our skirts) — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

नताशा आगे लिखती हैं कि हम डर गए थे और जितना जल्दी हो सका वहां से निकल गए। मैंने अपने अपनी साथी से इस सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट की स्टोरी बनाने को कहा तो उसने कहा कि पेपर इसे कभी पब्लिश नहीं करेगा। उन्होंने लिखा कि मेरे कई फ्रेंड्स और कलीग्स मेरे साथ हुई इस घटना के बारे में जानते हैं और सिर हिलाकर कहते हैं कि ये होता रहता है, एक महिला होने के नाते आपको अपनी देखभाल खुद करनी पड़ती है।

(3)#MeToo

We were appalled & left as soon as possible. I discussed with my colleague the idea of writing the interview from the point of view of unwelcome sexual molestation but she said the paper would never publish it because it would be libel (even if we were both witnesses) — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

(4)#MeToo

I've let a number of friends and colleagues know about this incident with Kailesh Kher and the main reaction is always a shaking of the head, and 'this happens, as a woman you've got to look after your own self' logic / expression. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018