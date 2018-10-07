Trending Tags
मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव Pitru Paksha big boss 12 election in madhya pradesh Petrol Price आचार संहिता Assembly Election World Cup

न्यूज़

--Advertisement--

नया स्कैंडल / कैलाश खेर पर महिला पत्रकार ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, कहा- मुझे डर से भागना पड़ा था



female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment
female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment
female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment
female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment
female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment
X
female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment
female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment
female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment
female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment
female journalist accused on kailash kher for sexual harassment

Danik Bhaskar

Oct 07, 2018, 04:10 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. नाना पाटेकर के बाद अब 'तेरी दीवानी' जैसे कई सुपरहिट गानों के सिंगर कैलाश खेर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगा है। नताशा हेमरजानी नाम की एक फोटो जर्नलिस्ट ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट कर 45 साल के कैलाश खेर पर यह आरोप लगाया है। नताशा के मुताबिक, यह घटना 2006 तब की है, जब वे अपनी एक साथी महिला पत्रकार के साथ कैलाश के घर उनका इंटरव्यू लेने गई थीं। नताशा लिखती हैं कि इंटरव्यू के दौरान वह घटिया आदमी हमारे बीच आकर बैठा और अपना हाथ हमारी जांघों पर रख दिया।

 

 

नताशा आगे लिखती हैं कि हम डर गए थे और जितना जल्दी हो सका वहां से निकल गए। मैंने अपने अपनी साथी से इस सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट की स्टोरी बनाने को कहा तो उसने कहा कि पेपर इसे कभी पब्लिश नहीं करेगा। उन्होंने लिखा कि मेरे कई फ्रेंड्स और कलीग्स मेरे साथ हुई इस घटना के बारे में जानते हैं और सिर हिलाकर कहते हैं कि ये होता रहता है, एक महिला होने के नाते आपको अपनी देखभाल खुद करनी पड़ती है।

--Advertisement--

Related Stories

Click to listen..

Recommended Videos