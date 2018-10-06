Trending Tags
न्यूज़

नया स्कैंडल: 45 साल के कैलाश खेर पर महिला पत्रकार ने लगाया आरोप, बोली- मैं उनके घर पर इंटरव्यू लेने गई थी, डर के मारे भागना पड़ा, एक विदेशी पत्रकार ने भी खोले राज

महिला पत्रकार ने 'बिग बॉस' के पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट पर भी लगाया जबर्दस्ती करने का आरोप

Danik Bhaskar

Oct 06, 2018, 09:08 PM IST
मुंबई. 67 साल के नाना पाटेकर के बाद अब 'तेरी दीवानी' जैसी कई सुपरहिट गानों के सिंगर कैलाश खेर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगा है। नताशा हेमरजानी नाम की एक फोटो जर्नलिस्ट ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट कर 45 साल के कैलाश खेर पर यह आरोप लगाया है। नताशा के मुताबिक, यह घटना 2006 तब की है, जब वे अपनी एक साथी महिला पत्रकार के साथ कैलाश के घर उनका इंटरव्यू लेने गई थीं। नताशा लिखती हैं, "इंटरव्यू के दौरान वह घटिया आदमी हमारे बीच आकर बैठा और अपना हाथ हमारी जांघों पर रख दिया।"


- नताशा आगे लिखती हैं, "हम डर गए और जल्दी से जल्दी वहां से निकल गए। मैंने अपनी कलीग से इस सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट की स्टोरी बनाने को कहा तो उसने कहा कि पेपर इसे कभी पब्लिश नहीं करेगा। (भले ही हम दोनों गवाही ही क्यों न दें)"



- "मेरे कई फ्रेंड्स और कलीग्स हैं, जो इस घटना के बारे में जानते हैं और वे सिर हिलाकर रिएक्शन देते हैं। एक महिला होने के नाते आपको अपनी देखभाल खुद करनी पड़ती है।"

-  नताशा ने कैलाश खेर के अलावा मॉडल और 'बिग बॉस 2' में बतौर कंटेस्टेंट नजर आए जुल्फी सैयद पर भी सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाया है। नताशा के मुताबिक, एक इवेंट के दौरान जब वे एक पीआर एक्सरसाइज को कवर करने के लिए कलीग के साथ पहुंची थीं। तब जुल्फी ने अपने कमरे में उनके साथ जबर्दस्ती की थी। बता दें कि जुल्फी 'प्यासा' (2002) और 'देशद्रोही' जैसी फिल्मों में काम भी कर चुके हैं।  

 

 


 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

कैलाश खेर पर मस्कट की रहने वाली पत्रकार का भी आरोप

- मस्कट की रहने वाली संध्या मेनन नाम की एक महिला पत्रकार ने एक अन्य महिला पत्रकार की चैट शेयर की है, जिसमें  कैलाश खेर पर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लगाया है। महिला पत्रकार ने संध्या के साथ शेयर की गई चैट में लिखा है, "कैलाश खेर से मेरी मुलाकात मस्कट के एक बुटिक में हुई थी। मेरे अलावा वहां कुछ और महिलाएं, फोटोग्राफर्स और मेरे बॉस मौजूद थे। इंटरव्यू के दौरान यह मेरी बदकिस्मती थी कि मैं कैलाश खेर के बगल में बैठी थी। बातचीत के दौरान बार-बार उनका हाथ मेरी जांघों पर आ रहा था। मैं असहज महसूस कर रही थी। जब मैंने अपने बॉस को यह बात बताई तो उन्होंने इसे हंसी में टाल दिया। जब ग्रुप फोटो की बारी आई तो कैलाश ने मुझे अपने बगल में खड़े होने के लिए कहा, लेकिन मैं इसके लिए तैयार नहीं हुई। आज भी मुझे वह घटना याद है।" अभी तक कैलाश खेर का इस मामले में कोई रिएक्शन नहीं आया है। 

 

