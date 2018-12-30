Trending Tags
नहीं रहे 7 बार नेशनल अवार्ड जीतने वाले फिल्ममेकर, अमिताभ बच्चन को दिया था फिल्म में आवाज देने का मौका तो पहली ही फिल्म से चमका दी थी मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की किस्मत

राष्ट्रपति से ममता बनर्जी और बिग बी तक, कई दिग्गजों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

Dec 30, 2018, 04:44 PM IST
filmmaker mrinal sen death: President Of india To Amitabh bachchan And vasundhara raje condolence mrinal sen

मुंबई. दादा साहब फाल्के(Dadasaheb Phalke) पुरस्कार विजेता फिल्ममेकर मृणाल सेन(Mrinal Sen) का कोलकाता में उनके निवास पर निधन हो गया। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मृणाल सेन का निधन उनके कोलकाता(Kolkata) के भवानीपोर में बने आवास में रविवार को सुबह 10 बजे के करीब हुआ। वो लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। मृणाल सेन का जन्म 14 मई 1923 में फरीदपुर नामक शहर में (जो अब बांग्लादेश में है) में हुआ था। 1955 में मृणाल सेन ने अपनी पहली फीचर फिल्म 'रातभोर' बनाई, उनकी अगली फिल्म 'नील आकाशेर नीचे' ने उनको स्थानीय पहचान दी और उनकी तीसरी फिल्म 'बाइशे श्रावण' ने उनको अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय प्रसिद्धि दिलाई। उनकी अधिकतर फिल्में बांग्ला भाषा में है। बता दें, मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की डेब्यू फिल्म 'मृगया'(1976) भी मृणाल ने ही डायरेक्ट की थी। इस फिल्म के लिए मिथुन को नेशनल अवॉर्ड मिला था।

अमिताभ ने किया ट्वीट
- 95 साल के मृणाल सेन को 7 बार नेशनल अवार्ड मिला। मृणाल की 1969 में आई फिल्म भुवन शोम में बिग बी ने फिल्मी करियर में पहली बार नैरेटर के रूप में काम किया था।
- बिग बी ने पुरानी यादों को ताजा करते हुए ट्वीट किया- मृणाल सेन नहीं रहे। विख्यात, सुशील, सिनेमाई दिग्गज और सत्यजीत रे-रितिक घटक जैसे फिल्मकारों के समकालीन। मैंने अपना सबसे पहला वॉइस ओवर उनकी फिल्म भुवन शोम में किया था।
- बिग बी के अलावा राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, ममता बनर्जी, वसुंधरा राजे, जयवर्धन राठौर, साउथ सुपरस्टार मोहनलाल, प्रोसेनजीत चटर्जी ने भी मृणाल सेन को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

इन फिल्मों के लिए मिले अवार्ड
- मृणाल दा को उनकी बांग्ला फिल्म बाईशे श्रवण के लिए 1960 में, हिन्दी फिल्म भुवन शोम के लिए 1969 में, हिन्दी फिल्म मृगया के लिए 1976, तमिल फिल्म ओका ओरी के लिए 1977 में, बांग्ला फिल्म अकालेर संधाने के लिए 1980, बांग्ला फिल्म खर्जी के लिए 1982 में और हिन्दी फिल्म खंडहर के लिए 1983 में राष्ट्रीय अवार्ड में मिला।

नहीं मिला था पूरा क्रेडिट
- भुवन शोम के मेकर्स को अमिताभ बच्चन का नाम बहुत बड़ा लगा था। इसलिए फिल्म की क्रेडिट लिस्ट में केवल उनका पहला नाम अमिताभ ही शामिल किया गया। फिल्म 12 मई 1969 को रिलीज हुई थी। इसके गुजराती और बांग्ला में भी रिलीज किया गया था।












filmmaker mrinal sen death: President Of india To Amitabh bachchan And vasundhara raje condolence mrinal sen
