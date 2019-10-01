प्राइम प्राइम
फर्स्ट लुक / विद्युत जामवाल की फिल्म 'कमांडो-3' का पोस्टर रिलीज, 29 नवम्बर को रिलीज होगी फिल्म



first poster of vidyut jammwal next movie Commando 3 Releasing on November 29
first poster of vidyut jammwal next movie Commando 3 Releasing on November 29

Oct 01, 2019, 12:06 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. विद्युत जामवाल की एक्शन फिल्म कमांडाे की तीसरी किश्त 'कमांडो 3' का पहला पोस्टर रिलीज हो गया है। जिसमें विद्युत दोनों हाथों में गन लिए हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। फिल्म इसी साल 29 नवम्बर को रिलीज होगी। विद्युत ने इस पोस्टर को अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है। 

 

 

 

 

