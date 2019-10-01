Dainik BhaskarOct 01, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. विद्युत जामवाल की एक्शन फिल्म कमांडाे की तीसरी किश्त 'कमांडो 3' का पहला पोस्टर रिलीज हो गया है। जिसमें विद्युत दोनों हाथों में गन लिए हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। फिल्म इसी साल 29 नवम्बर को रिलीज होगी। विद्युत ने इस पोस्टर को अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है।
The mission is huge and it's game time! Presenting the first poster of #Commando3. Releasing on November 29 @aditya_datt @sarkarshibasish #VipulAmrutlalShah @reliance.entertainment #SunShinePictures #MotionPictureCapital @adah_ki_adah @angira @gulshandevaiah78 @zeemusiccompany