Happy birthday Sonali ❤ They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely. It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year. So #SwitchOnTheSunshine like you always do and make this year count #OneDayAtATime.

