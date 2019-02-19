बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान को लेकर एक खबर तेजी से वायरल हुई कि शाहरुख ने पाकिस्तान के गैस पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए 45 करोड़ रुपए दिए थे। हालांकि यह खबर झूठी थी, लेकिन पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों की खबर से आहत लोगों ने शाहरुख को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया।
अब शाहरुख का बचाव करने सोशल मीडिया पर
#StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK हैशटैग के जरिए फैन्स और बॉलीवुड के सेलेब्स सामने आ गए हैं।
सेलेब्स ने किया सपोर्ट
फिल्म मेकर हंसल मेहता ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि- अभी-अभी कुछ गलत खबरें शाहरुख के बारे में देखीं। मैंने अभी तक ऐसा कोई स्टार नहीं देखा जो बिना किसी शोर के जरूरत पर लोगों की मदद करता है। जो झूठी खबरें फैला रहे हैं उनके लिए कहूंगा -स्टॉप फेक न्यूज अगेन्स्ट SRK
Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk. I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star - someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I'm not permitted to say anything but I had to say this - #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 18, 2019
एक्टर राहुल देव भी शाहरुख के सपोर्ट में आए हैं। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा- वे अपने काम के जरिए लोगों को पिछले 3 दशकों से प्रेरित कर रहे हैं। देश के असली ग्लोबल एम्बेसडर हैं शाहरुख। क्या आप सच में शाहरुख की छवि को इस तरह खराब कर सकते हैं ? बंद कीजिए झूठी खबरें फैलाना।
He’s inspired people over the last three decades with his work & conduct ..— Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) February 18, 2019
A true global ambassador for India 🇮🇳 .. I mean r u serious??
Tarnishing @iamsrk ‘s image like this?? #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK
Hearing misleading things about a man who has lived his life unapologetically & placed his responsibilities close to his heart which is in the right place. Tarnishing @iamsrk w/ fake news is beyond immoral. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK— Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) February 18, 2019
फैन्स बोले शाहरुख नेकदिल
हालांकि शाहरुख के बचाव में आए फैन्स ने उनके द्वारा देश में कई मौकों पर की गई मदद के बारे में बता रहे हैं। कुछ का कहना है देश में एक ऐसा नेता बता दो, जिसने 12 गांव गोद लिए हों।
India Ke Liye Jina India Ke Liye Mrna @iamsrk #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/g8LqopOgTW— Nabi Hasan (@SrkianNHS) February 19, 2019
@iamsrk SRK & his Notable works towards Charity., Where their is positivity their is also a lot of Negativity.— MujahiD_SRK (@Mj__SRK) February 19, 2019
Only thing we need to do is Ignore such Negative Dust particles...we Fans r always with you Sir ❤️💕 #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/XNfiMeGfJs
@iamsrk is personally shy & decent person. He doesnt like to brag about the charity work he does. Also his religion doesnt allow it. I pray the worst of life in both worlds to every idiot who tries to insult him by questioning his integrity and patriotism. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/5DTOSSuUv0— Salman Ahmad (@DesignerSalman) February 19, 2019
I cannot even imagine what a person must be feeling when his patriotism is questioned. And if that person is @iamsrk who has done so much for our country. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK— SHIVANGI (@sonishivangi27) February 19, 2019
शाहरुख की मदद के कुछ उदाहरण
-
शाहरुख के मीर फाउंडेशन ने पिछले साल केरल में आई बाढ़ के दौरान सीएम रिलीफ फंड में 12 लाख रुपए डोनेट किए थे।
-
2015 में शाहरुख की कंपनी रेड चिलीज की ओर से 1 करोड़ रुपए चेन्नई में बाढ़ प्रभावितों की मदद के लिए सीएम रिलीफ फंड में दिए गए।
- टीसुनामी रिलीफ फंड के लिए भी शाहरुख ने 25 लाख रुपए पीएम रिलीफ फंड में जमा कराए थे। वहीं एक कंसर्ट के जरिए भी फंड इकट्ठा करने में मदद की थी।
- शाहरुख की टीम कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने आईपीएल सीजन 7 को जीता था। शाहरुख ने विनिंग अमाउंट 15 करोड़ रुपए मुंबई और कोलकाता के कैंसर मरीजों के लिए डोनेट कर दिया था।
- 2013 में उत्तराखंड त्रासदी के दौरान भी शाहरुख ने 33 लाख रुपए पीड़ितों के लिए दान किए थे।
- 2012 में शाहरुख ने उड़ीसा के भीतरकणिका नेशनल पार्क के 12 गांवों को गोद लिया था। वहां उन्हें बिजली की सुविधा भी मुहैया करवाई थी।
- 2009 में शाहरुख ने उड़ीसा के 7 गांवों के 270 परिवारों के लिए सोलर इलेक्ट्रिसिटी प्रोजेक्ट के लिए मदद पहुंचाई थी।
