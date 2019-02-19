Trending Tags
वायरल / पाकिस्तान की मदद करने की झूठी खबर के कारण ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख, फैन्स और सेलेब्स ने किया बचाव

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 19, 2019, 01:38 PM IST


here is why trending the hashtag Stop Fake News Against SRK
here is why trending the hashtag Stop Fake News Against SRK
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान को लेकर एक खबर तेजी से वायरल हुई कि शाहरुख ने पाकिस्तान के गैस पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए 45 करोड़ रुपए दिए थे। हालांकि यह खबर झूठी थी, लेकिन पुलवामा आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए जवानों की खबर से आहत लोगों ने शाहरुख को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया।
अब शाहरुख का बचाव करने सोशल मीडिया पर #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK हैशटैग के जरिए फैन्स और बॉलीवुड के सेलेब्स सामने आ गए हैं। 

सेलेब्स ने किया सपोर्ट

  1. फिल्म मेकर हंसल मेहता ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि- अभी-अभी कुछ गलत खबरें शाहरुख के बारे में देखीं। मैंने अभी तक ऐसा कोई स्टार नहीं देखा जो बिना किसी शोर के जरूरत पर लोगों की मदद करता है। जो झूठी खबरें फैला रहे हैं उनके लिए कहूंगा -स्टॉप फेक न्यूज अगेन्स्ट SRK

     

     

    एक्टर राहुल देव भी शाहरुख के सपोर्ट में आए हैं। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा- वे अपने काम के जरिए लोगों को पिछले 3 दशकों से प्रेरित कर रहे हैं। देश के असली ग्लोबल एम्बेसडर हैं शाहरुख। क्या आप सच में शाहरुख की छवि को इस तरह खराब कर सकते हैं ? बंद कीजिए झूठी खबरें फैलाना। 

     

     

     

     

     

  2. फैन्स बोले शाहरुख नेकदिल

    हालांकि शाहरुख के बचाव में आए फैन्स ने उनके द्वारा देश में कई मौकों पर की गई मदद के बारे में बता रहे हैं। कुछ का कहना है देश में एक ऐसा नेता बता दो, जिसने 12 गांव गोद लिए हों। 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

  3. शाहरुख की मदद के कुछ उदाहरण

    • शाहरुख के मीर फाउंडेशन ने पिछले साल केरल में आई बाढ़ के दौरान सीएम रिलीफ फंड में 12 लाख रुपए डोनेट किए थे।

    • 2015 में शाहरुख की कंपनी रेड चिलीज की ओर से 1 करोड़ रुपए चेन्नई में बाढ़ प्रभावितों की मदद के लिए सीएम रिलीफ फंड में दिए गए। 

    • टीसुनामी रिलीफ फंड के लिए भी शाहरुख ने 25 लाख रुपए पीएम रिलीफ फंड में जमा कराए थे। वहीं एक कंसर्ट के जरिए भी फंड इकट्‌ठा करने में मदद की थी। 
    • शाहरुख की टीम कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने आईपीएल सीजन 7 को जीता था। शाहरुख ने विनिंग अमाउंट 15 करोड़ रुपए मुंबई और कोलकाता के कैंसर मरीजों के लिए डोनेट कर दिया था। 
    • 2013 में उत्तराखंड त्रासदी के दौरान भी शाहरुख ने 33 लाख रुपए पीड़ितों के लिए दान किए थे। 
    • 2012 में शाहरुख ने उड़ीसा के भीतरकणिका नेशनल पार्क के 12 गांवों को गोद लिया था। वहां उन्हें बिजली की सुविधा भी मुहैया करवाई थी। 
    • 2009 में शाहरुख ने उड़ीसा के 7 गांवों के 270 परिवारों के लिए सोलर इलेक्ट्रिसिटी प्रोजेक्ट के लिए मदद पहुंचाई थी। 

