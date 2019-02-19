Hearing misleading things about a man who has lived his life unapologetically & placed his responsibilities close to his heart which is in the right place. Tarnishing @iamsrk w/ fake news is beyond immoral. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

He’s inspired people over the last three decades with his work & conduct .. A true global ambassador for India 🇮🇳 .. I mean r u serious?? Tarnishing @iamsrk ‘s image like this?? #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

Just saw some fake news about @iamsrk . I have yet to meet a kinder and more compassionate star - someone who helps people in need without making a noise or using his good deeds for image building. I'm not permitted to say anything but I had to say this - #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK

फैन्स बोले शाहरुख नेकदिल

हालांकि शाहरुख के बचाव में आए फैन्स ने उनके द्वारा देश में कई मौकों पर की गई मदद के बारे में बता रहे हैं। कुछ का कहना है देश में एक ऐसा नेता बता दो, जिसने 12 गांव गोद लिए हों।

@iamsrk SRK & his Notable works towards Charity., Where their is positivity their is also a lot of Negativity.

Only thing we need to do is Ignore such Negative Dust particles...we Fans r always with you Sir ❤️💕 #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/XNfiMeGfJs — MujahiD_SRK (@Mj__SRK) February 19, 2019

@iamsrk is personally shy & decent person. He doesnt like to brag about the charity work he does. Also his religion doesnt allow it. I pray the worst of life in both worlds to every idiot who tries to insult him by questioning his integrity and patriotism. #StopFakeNewsAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/5DTOSSuUv0 — Salman Ahmad (@DesignerSalman) February 19, 2019