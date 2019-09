It's an easy-breezy day for #KanganaRanaut — she is brushing her Bharatnatyam skills for Thalaivi. The preparations for the film are in full swing for a grand song with more than 100 dancers! Very eager to see it on the silver screen. 😍🤩

