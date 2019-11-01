SATGURU NANAK AAYE NE is out now on my YouTube channel now!Our humble tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his 550th Gurupurab Celebrations. It’s a blessing for us that we could bring together the finest singers of Bollywood for this historical occasion! No words are enough for me to express my Gratitude towards you! I’m lucky to have you all in this heartfelt tribute! @kapilsharma @shankar.mahadevan @neetimohan18 @salimmerchant @shekharravjiani @singer_shaan @richasharmaofficial @jaspinder_narula @sukshindershinda Love you all so much! @jagmeetbal1312 for writing the song & making the video..it makes the song even more divine 🙏🏼 @charanjitsingh2108 for penning the lyrics and making sure our pronounciation is on point! @danielchiramal I’m so thankful to you! You have given life to my composition with your flawless music arrangements!! @harishmoyal21 Meenu Moyal Thank you for making Dev & Nitya a part of this video! @iamshahzad_ali & Sultan suleimani for the soulful backing vocals. @bobby_pathak you have taken the rhythm of our song to another level! Thank you! @mix_engineer_kohinoor Dada!! Boss of mixing mastering. Thank you for your endless support. Link in Bio! Waheguru 🙏🏼

