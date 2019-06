Wrapped up PANIPAT!! ⚔️ There is no other way of shutting him up!! Haha.. 🤣 Thank you @arjunkapoor for being such a lovely and entertaining costar!! With no ice to break, i’m glad we went on this journey together and i found an amazing friend in you!🤗❤️ And Ashu sir!! You’re the best!! Thank you so so much for giving me this opportunity and for adding so many flavors to Parvati’s character..Thank you for always hearing me out and finding her with me at every step! You create magic, and in the calmest manner ever! And I’m honored to be a part of this magic! @ashutoshgowariker @sunita.gowariker P.S. That’s literally us..always wondering!! 😜🤗❤️ @agppl

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jun 29, 2019 at 10:54pm PDT