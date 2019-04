Welcome to our COP UNIVERSE @katrinakaif ...OUR SOORYAVANSHI GIRL! @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @rohitshettypicturez @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Apr 21, 2019 at 6:30pm PDT