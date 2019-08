Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away . He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough “ voh subah kabhi to aayehi “

कुछ और सेलेब्स के ट्वीट

करन जौहर

RIP Khayyamsaab!!! Your music lives on...... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 19, 2019

मधुर भंडारकर

करोगे याद तो हर बात याद आएगी ... #khayyam sir, your immense contribution in the world of music will be always remembered. #RIP 💐💐💐. pic.twitter.com/XILFukMqWG — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 19, 2019

शेखर रवजियानी

RIP Khayyam Sahab... Thank you for your music... Thank you for bringing respect and class to the field of music. Thank for giving us the power to believe in our original work. I salute your legacy. — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) August 19, 2019

मोहम्मद जीशान अयूब

Really sad to hear about #khayyam sahab’s Demise... he was one of the greatest we have witnessed and he will be one of the greatest...I guess God wanted to hear some soulful melodies in these times...RIP#karogeyaadtoharbaatyaadaayegi — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) August 19, 2019

सलीम मर्चेंट

The Legend Khayyam saab passed away this eve at 9.28 pm. What a huge loss to the Music & Film world. I was by his side all day today with @TalatAziz2 bhai & Bina Aziz. May Allah bless his Soul. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XWDkI3L7Aw — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 19, 2019

अदनान सामी

I’m extremely saddened to learn of the demise of our Legendary Music Composer Khayyam Sahib.

He is credited with some of the most iconic film soundtracks. Umrao Jaan, Kabhi Kabhi, Razia Sultana to name a few.

God bless his soul.🙏



إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون 🤲 pic.twitter.com/jp1OpDKJw8 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 19, 2019

रेणुका शहाणे