Oct 21, 2019, 03:28 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की मुलाकात पर उपासना कामिनेनी के बाद अभिनेत्री खुशबू सुंदर ने भी विरोध जताया है। खुशबू ने पीएम मोदी को आगाह कराते हुए ट्वीट किया कि "केवल हिंदी फिल्में ही देश के प्रतिनिधित्व और इकॉनमी में योगदान नहीं देती। इससे पहले साउथ के स्टार रामचरण की वाइफ उपासना ने साउथ सिनेमा की उपेक्षा की बात कही थी।

 

 

200 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में अदाकारी कर चुकी खुशबू सुंदर ने एक के बाद एक तीन ट्वीट कर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से सवाल किए। खुशबू ने लिखा " उस शाम को जितने भी लोगों ने सम्मानीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की, मैं उन सभी से पूरे सम्मान के साथ कहना चाहती हूं कि पीएम को याद दिलाएं कि देश का नेतृत्व और आर्थिक योगदान केवल हिंदी सिनेमा नहीं देती। साउथ सिनेमा सबसे बड़ी सहायक है"। 

 

 

साउथ सिनेमा के बारे में खुशबू ने लिखा कि "जब साउथ सिनेमा विश्न स्तर पर भारत को रिप्रेजेंट करती है, सबसे ज्यादा प्रतिभा दक्षिण भारत से आती है, भारत के बड़े सितारे साउथ इंडिया से ही आते हैं, बेस्ट टेक्नीशियंस साउथ से हैं तो फिर उन्हें आमंत्रित क्यों नहीं किया गया? ऐसा भेदभाव क्यों?।

 

 

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि मुझे बेहद खुशी होती अगर उन कलाकारों को आमंत्रित किया जाता जिन्होंने साउथ सिनेमा को देश का गौरव बनाया है। उम्मी करती हूं कि पीएम इस पर ध्यान देंगे।

