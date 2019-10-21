Dainik Bhaskar Oct 21, 2019, 03:28 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की मुलाकात पर उपासना कामिनेनी के बाद अभिनेत्री खुशबू सुंदर ने भी विरोध जताया है। खुशबू ने पीएम मोदी को आगाह कराते हुए ट्वीट किया कि "केवल हिंदी फिल्में ही देश के प्रतिनिधित्व और इकॉनमी में योगदान नहीं देती। इससे पहले साउथ के स्टार रामचरण की वाइफ उपासना ने साउथ सिनेमा की उपेक्षा की बात कही थी।

With al due respects to all those who met our H’ble PM @narendramodi ji last eve on behalf of Indian cinema, would like to remind @PMOIndia that Hindi films alone do not represent or contribute to the economy of this country. South Indian cinema is the largest contributor.. cont. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ master of all trades, jack of non (@khushsundar) October 20, 2019

200 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में अदाकारी कर चुकी खुशबू सुंदर ने एक के बाद एक तीन ट्वीट कर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से सवाल किए। खुशबू ने लिखा " उस शाम को जितने भी लोगों ने सम्मानीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की, मैं उन सभी से पूरे सम्मान के साथ कहना चाहती हूं कि पीएम को याद दिलाएं कि देश का नेतृत्व और आर्थिक योगदान केवल हिंदी सिनेमा नहीं देती। साउथ सिनेमा सबसे बड़ी सहायक है"।

South Indian cinema represents our country globally. The best of talent comes from south india. The biggest superstars come from south india. India’s best actors belong to south india. Best technicians are South Indian. So why was South industry not invited? Why this inequality? — KhushbuSundar ❤️ master of all trades, jack of non (@khushsundar) October 20, 2019

साउथ सिनेमा के बारे में खुशबू ने लिखा कि "जब साउथ सिनेमा विश्न स्तर पर भारत को रिप्रेजेंट करती है, सबसे ज्यादा प्रतिभा दक्षिण भारत से आती है, भारत के बड़े सितारे साउथ इंडिया से ही आते हैं, बेस्ट टेक्नीशियंस साउथ से हैं तो फिर उन्हें आमंत्रित क्यों नहीं किया गया? ऐसा भेदभाव क्यों?।

Would really appreciate if my pioneers and peers who have made South Indian cinema a pride of the country, are invited and shown same respect as I feel they rightly deserve it. Expecting @PMOIndia to look into it. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ master of all trades, jack of non (@khushsundar) October 20, 2019

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि मुझे बेहद खुशी होती अगर उन कलाकारों को आमंत्रित किया जाता जिन्होंने साउथ सिनेमा को देश का गौरव बनाया है। उम्मी करती हूं कि पीएम इस पर ध्यान देंगे।