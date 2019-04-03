बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट्स पायल रोहतगी और गौहर खान में हुई तीखी बहस तो एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के सपोर्ट में उतरे कुशाल टंडन

मुंबई. और के बीच छिड़ी तीखी बहस के बीच कुशाल टंडन ने अपनी एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का सपोर्ट लते हुए पायल को करारा जवाब दिया है, "मैं हिंदू हूं और गर्व के साथ कहता हूं कि एक लड़की से प्यार करता था। वो धर्म से मुस्लिम थी और है। इसलिए अगर कोई गौहर के खिलाफ बुरी बातें फैलाने की कोशिश कर रहा है तो मैं उसके खिलाफ हूं। उन पर लव, जिहाद जैसे झूठे आरोप लगाना अपराध है। हम दोनों के बीच एक अच्छा रिश्ता है और आगे भी रहेगा। इसलिए आप अपने झूठ के सहारे उनको निशाना नहीं बना सकतीं।" दरअसल, गौहर ने पायल के से मुस्लिम को निकाल देने वाले ट्वीट पर पलटवार किया था। पायल ने गौहर और कुशाल के रिलेशन पर साधा निशाना...

पायल ने ट्वीट में लिखा, "एक मुस्लिम आंटी जिसने एक रिएलिटी शो को जीतने के लिए फैमिनिस्ट का कार्ड खेला और एक हिंदू लड़के के साथ रिश्ते में भी रही। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा, " 7 में अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का धर्म बदलवाने की कोशिश की थी। इसके बाद विक्टिम कार्ड खेला और ये इज्जत की बात करती हैं। जिहादी जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराना चाहते हैं। मुस्लिमों को कश्मीर छोड़ देना चाहिए। ये उनकी प्रोपर्टी नहीं है।"

@GAUAHAR_KHAN to whome so ever it may concern pic.twitter.com/33XyALeDPO — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) April 2, 2019

पायल के ट्वीट पर भड़क गई थीं गौहर

पायल ने कश्मीर से मुस्लिम को हटाने का ट्वीट किया था। इसके बाद गौहर ने उन पर पलटवार करते हुए लिखा था कि पायल की बिल्डिंग में 90 प्रतिशत मुस्लिम ही रहते हैं और इतनी जनसंख्या के बीच फिर भी शांति हैं। इसके आगे उन्होंने लिखा था, "मुझे इस बात का गर्व है कि तुम्हारे जैसे कट्टर इंसान को वे झेल रहे हैं।" इसके अलावा गौहर ने पायल के एक और ट्वीट का जवाब देत हुए लिखा, "तुम्हारे जवाब में सबकुछ कह दिया। तुम्हारे अंदर कितना जहर है। बस इसलिए की तुम्हारा फ्लैट है। इसका मतलब ये नहीं कि भारत के नागरिकों को बाहर निकाल देना चाहिए। मुझे गर्व है उन महिलाओं पर जो अपने तरीके से रहना पसंद करती हैं।"

If Article 370 can’t be removed then ask #KashmiriMuslims 2 evict Kashmir. Centre should make it #Defence area. Kashmiris start living in other cities of 🇮🇳. Kashmir will always be a part of India whether it has Kashmiris in it or no. U guys threw Pandits out, now evict Muslims. pic.twitter.com/xcYlSXhFTr — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2019

Hahahahaha so says a person who is living happily in a building that is 90% Muslims ! In An area that has harmony amongst the koli, christian n muslim population who live there! Im proud that atleast the Muslims in ur building tolerate a bigoted person like u!! https://t.co/PiY8eVTesp — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) March 31, 2019

Muslim Aunty who played d #feminist card to win a realityshow who was in a unsuccessful relationship with a Hindu guy, has emerged😉. She knows d population of my building 😉 then U should know I own d flat 😉. U workout in hijab ? Because Muslim women in my building do that 😂 https://t.co/0nPv4GHoNx — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2019

This trash tried to convert Hindu BF of BB7 & then played the victim card. She talks about tolerance & respect 🤣. Ironical these jihadis want to convert everyone via force/love. KM should leave Kashmir if KP can be asked. Kashmir is NOT their property 👅 #BharatMataKiJai 🙏 https://t.co/SSlPe3inxh — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team (@Payal_Rohatgi) March 31, 2019