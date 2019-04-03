  • Hindi News
बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट्स पायल रोहतगी और गौहर खान में हुई तीखी बहस तो एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के सपोर्ट में उतरे कुशाल टंडन

Rahul Yadav

Apr 03, 2019, 02:18 PM IST

पायल ने कुशाल को भी घसीटा और गौहर को कहा- 'मुस्लिम आंटी'

मुंबई. गौहर खान और पायल रोहतगी के बीच छिड़ी तीखी बहस के बीच कुशाल टंडन ने अपनी एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड का सपोर्ट लते हुए पायल को करारा जवाब दिया है, "मैं हिंदू हूं और गर्व के साथ कहता हूं कि एक लड़की से प्यार करता था। वो धर्म से मुस्लिम थी और है। इसलिए अगर कोई गौहर के खिलाफ बुरी बातें फैलाने की कोशिश कर रहा है तो मैं उसके खिलाफ हूं। उन पर लव, जिहाद जैसे झूठे आरोप लगाना अपराध है। हम दोनों के बीच एक अच्छा रिश्ता है और आगे भी रहेगा। इसलिए आप अपने झूठ के सहारे उनको निशाना नहीं बना सकतीं।" दरअसल, गौहर ने पायल के कश्मीर से मुस्लिम को निकाल देने वाले ट्वीट पर पलटवार किया था। पायल ने गौहर और कुशाल के रिलेशन पर साधा निशाना...

पायल ने ट्वीट में लिखा, "एक मुस्लिम आंटी जिसने एक रिएलिटी शो को जीतने के लिए फैमिनिस्ट का कार्ड खेला और एक हिंदू लड़के के साथ रिश्ते में भी रही। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा, "बिग बॉस 7 में अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड का धर्म बदलवाने की कोशिश की थी। इसके बाद विक्टिम कार्ड खेला और ये इज्जत की बात करती हैं। जिहादी जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराना चाहते हैं। मुस्लिमों को कश्मीर छोड़ देना चाहिए। ये उनकी प्रोपर्टी नहीं है।"


पायल के ट्वीट पर भड़क गई थीं गौहर

पायल ने कश्मीर से मुस्लिम को हटाने का ट्वीट किया था। इसके बाद गौहर ने उन पर पलटवार करते हुए लिखा था कि पायल की बिल्डिंग में 90 प्रतिशत मुस्लिम ही रहते हैं और इतनी जनसंख्या के बीच फिर भी शांति हैं। इसके आगे उन्होंने लिखा था, "मुझे इस बात का गर्व है कि तुम्हारे जैसे कट्टर इंसान को वे झेल रहे हैं।" इसके अलावा गौहर ने पायल के एक और ट्वीट का जवाब देत हुए लिखा, "तुम्हारे जवाब में सबकुछ कह दिया। तुम्हारे अंदर कितना जहर है। बस इसलिए की तुम्हारा फ्लैट है। इसका मतलब ये नहीं कि भारत के नागरिकों को बाहर निकाल देना चाहिए। मुझे गर्व है उन महिलाओं पर जो अपने तरीके से रहना पसंद करती हैं।"







