लोकसभा चुनाव / प्रियंका चोपड़ा, माधुरी दीक्षित समेत कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने डाला वोट, मतदान करने पहुंच रही हस्तियां

Dainik Bhaskar

Apr 29, 2019, 11:16 AM IST



lok sabha election 2019 Priyanka Chopra, madhuri dixit and many other Bollywood stars cast their vote for phase-4
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सोमवार से चौथे चरण के लिए मतदान किया जा रहा है। इस चरण में 9 राज्यों की 72 लोकसभा सीटों के लिए वोटिंग जारी है। मुंबई में 17 सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है। सुबह से कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स वोट डालने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। अब तक प्रियंका चोपड़ा, रेखा, परेश रावल, माधुरी दीक्षित, आर माधवन, रवि किशन और उर्मिला मातोंडकर समेत कई सेलेब्स वोट देने पहुंचे हैं।

 

मुंबई के अलावा बिहार की पांच, जम्मू-कश्मीर की एक, झारखंड की तीन, मध्य प्रदेश की छह, ओडिशा की छह, राजस्थान की 13, उत्तर प्रदेश की 13 और पश्चिम बंगाल की आठ सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है।  

Lok sabha election 2019
