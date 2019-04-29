Dainik Bhaskar Apr 29, 2019, 11:16 AM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सोमवार से चौथे चरण के लिए मतदान किया जा रहा है। इस चरण में 9 राज्यों की 72 लोकसभा सीटों के लिए वोटिंग जारी है। मुंबई में 17 सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है। सुबह से कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स वोट डालने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। अब तक प्रियंका चोपड़ा, रेखा, परेश रावल, माधुरी दीक्षित, आर माधवन, रवि किशन और उर्मिला मातोंडकर समेत कई सेलेब्स वोट देने पहुंचे हैं।

This is the moment that matters.... Every vote is a voice that counts. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/L0AHJLL4uY — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2019

Voting is our right, let's use it wisely! The future of our country is in our hands. Let's do our duty and #VoteForIndia pic.twitter.com/TrFUVEFWJS — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 29, 2019

Have you? Returned from shooting in Hyderabad to do this. Catching a flight out in two hours. #DanceOfDemocracy #MayTheBestIdeasWin pic.twitter.com/KCTqwLEToq — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai: Actors Bhagyashree and Sonali Bendre after casting their votes at a polling booth in Vile Parle. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/cJFwpTtgKA — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao after casting their votes at polling booth in St. Anne's High School in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jRYwkW8LzX — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai : BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal & his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote at polling booth number 250-256 at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle. pic.twitter.com/V4iXvzhD9D — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai: BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan casts his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon. pic.twitter.com/s9mH0pHLey — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

#Mumbai: Veteran actor Rekha casts her vote at polling booth number 283 in Bandra. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/z14VraA06W — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

मुंबई के अलावा बिहार की पांच, जम्मू-कश्मीर की एक, झारखंड की तीन, मध्य प्रदेश की छह, ओडिशा की छह, राजस्थान की 13, उत्तर प्रदेश की 13 और पश्चिम बंगाल की आठ सीटों पर वोटिंग हो रही है।