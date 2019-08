The Zoya Kavach is here exuding good luck rays at the speed of 600mbps. Book this kavach NOW! You’ll see it work in mysterious ways. Trailer out on August 27. #TheZoyaFactor @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 24, 2019 at 4:16am PDT