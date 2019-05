‘It should be a killer class’ was what that was told to me! I am not sure whether I did justice to that. I hope I did? @aliaabhatt @akansharanjankapoor 🤷‍♂🙋‍♂ Welcome to the Diva yoga family Alia. I truly missed my partner! @malaikaaroraofficial. Another ‘killer class’ beckons soon! . . . . . #thedivayoga #yoga #yogalife #yogainspiration #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #divayoga #yogatribe #yogajourney #fit #fitnessmotivation #fitfam #fitspiration #yogini #yogi #yogalifestyle #yogaflow #aliabhatt #malaikaarora #yogafun #modernyogi #mumbai #bestoftheday #photooftheday #instagram #instadaily #instagood #happiness #mindfulness #positivity

A post shared by Sarvesh Shashi (@sarvesh_shashi) on Apr 24, 2019 at 10:21pm PDT