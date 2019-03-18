  • Hindi News
  • Manohar Parrikar Passes Away : Goa CM Manohar Parrikar Passes Away Amitabh Bachchan Akshay Kumar Tweet Condolences
अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार से लेकर हेमा मालिनी- संजय दत्त तक, कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने गोवा के सीएम मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर जताया शोक, ट्वीट कर दी श्रद्धाजंलि

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 18, 2019, 10:52 AM IST

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने कहा- देश के सच्चे सेवक थे मनोहर पर्रिकर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क. गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर का निधन हो गया है। कैंसर से लंबी लड़ाई के बाद 63 साल की उम्र में पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री ने अंतिम सांस ली। उनके निधन पर नेता-मंत्रियों के अलावा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी शोक जताया। अमिताभ बच्चन, हेमा मालिनी, अक्षय कुमार, अनुपम खेर से लेकर कमल हासन, संजय दत्त सहित कई सेलेब्स ने ट्वीट कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। सेलेब्स ने उन्हें देश का सच्चा सेवक बताया। अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- 'मनोहर पर्रिकर नहीं रहे... वे एक सज्जन और सरल व्यक्ति थे। वे एक सम्माननिय व्यक्ति थे .. उनके साथ छोटा वक्त बिताया, उन्होंने बीमारी का बहादुरी से मुकाबला किया .. प्रार्थना और संवेदना'। इसी तरह अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी शोक जताया...

- परेश रावल ने सबसे पहले ट्वीट कर लिखा- 'मनोहर पार्रिकर साहब का निधन काफी दुखद है वे एक निर्णायक और ईमानदार व्यक्ति थे। उनसे बातचीत करने का सौभाग्य मुझे मिला था, हमने एक रत्न खो दिया। ओम शांति'। अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा- 'मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुख हुआ। मुझे भी उनसे मिलने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ था। वे एक बेहतरीन व्यक्ति थे.. श्रद्धांजलि'।




























आईआईटी बॉम्बे के स्टूडेंट थे पर्रिकर
मनोहर पर्रिकर का जन्म मापुसा में गोपालकृष्णा और राधाबाई के घर हुआ था। इनका पूरा नाम मनोहर गोपालकृष्णा प्रभू पर्रिकर था। पर्रिकर का एक और भाई अवधूत पर्रिकर भी है। पर्रिकर ने शुरुआती पढ़ाई मार्गो के स्कूल से की। हायर सेकंड्री एजूकेशन मराठी मीडियम में की। 1978 में बॉम्बे IIT से metallurgical इंजीनियरिंग में ग्रेजुएट हुए। 1981 में मेधा पर्रिकर से शादी की थी।

