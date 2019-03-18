अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार से लेकर हेमा मालिनी- संजय दत्त तक, कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने गोवा के सीएम मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन पर जताया शोक, ट्वीट कर दी श्रद्धाजंलि

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क. गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर का निधन हो गया है। कैंसर से लंबी लड़ाई के बाद 63 साल की उम्र में पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री ने अंतिम सांस ली। उनके निधन पर नेता-मंत्रियों के अलावा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी शोक जताया। , , , से लेकर , सहित कई सेलेब्स ने ट्वीट कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। सेलेब्स ने उन्हें देश का सच्चा सेवक बताया। अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्वीट कर लिखा- 'मनोहर पर्रिकर नहीं रहे... वे एक सज्जन और सरल व्यक्ति थे। वे एक सम्माननिय व्यक्ति थे .. उनके साथ छोटा वक्त बिताया, उन्होंने बीमारी का बहादुरी से मुकाबला किया .. प्रार्थना और संवेदना'। इसी तरह अन्य सेलेब्स ने भी शोक जताया...

- ने सबसे पहले ट्वीट कर लिखा- 'मनोहर पार्रिकर साहब का निधन काफी दुखद है वे एक निर्णायक और ईमानदार व्यक्ति थे। उनसे बातचीत करने का सौभाग्य मुझे मिला था, हमने एक रत्न खो दिया। ओम शांति'। अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा- 'मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुख हुआ। मुझे भी उनसे मिलने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ था। वे एक बेहतरीन व्यक्ति थे.. श्रद्धांजलि'।

T 3122 - Manohar Parikar CM Goa, passes away .. a gentleman to the core, simple in demeanour and well respected .. spent few short moments with him .. very dignified .. fought his illness bravely .. prayers and condolences 🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 17 March 2019

Extremely sad at hearing about the demise of Sh. Manohar Parrikar Ji. I feel blessed to have had the fortune of meeting and knowing a sincere and good soul as he was. Heartfelt condolences to his family🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 17 March 2019

Party ideologies apart a good and gentle man will always be it. Not even cancer can kill a spirit like @manoharparrikar . Have had the honour of breaking bread with him. As will the Nation, I too will remember him. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) 17 March 2019

Sad to hear about the loss of one of our finest leaders, #ManoharParrikar ji. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with the grieving family & friends. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) 17 March 2019

Goa ke Mukhya Mantri Manohar Parrikar ji ke nidhan ki vaarta sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua,unke aur hamare bahut acche sambandh the.Unke jaane se hamare desh ki bahut haani hui hai,ek atyant saccha insaan aur neta desh ne kho diya hai. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) 17 March 2019

The extremely popular, conscientious, efficient CM of Goa is no more. Manohar Parrikarji will be mourned by all, way beyond party lines - such was his charisma & appeal. With a heavy heart the country says RIP Manoharji🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) 17 March 2019

Deeply deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji. He was one of the most real, dignified, intelligent, warm, down-to-earth & honest person I had met. He had a great quality of inspiring people so effortlessly. Will miss him. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/4i4noSWSDZ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 17 March 2019

Agree with all said below . Loved by all. Not his time to go.. 🕉🙏🏻🕉 #ManoharParrikar https://t.co/VGw6hPzq2W — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) 17 March 2019

A true patriot passes away, RIP #ManoharParrikar ji. A great leader who we will always admire, remember and seek inspiration from. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) 17 March 2019

A man who served till the last breath . A true warrior. Respect .#ManoharParrikar — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) 17 March 2019

Had the pleasure of meeting Shri #ManoharParrikar .. what a fine man. Condolences to the family and close ones — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) 17 March 2019

Man of few words,simple,epitome of integrity&efficiency,a straight shooter,defence minister,3 time chief minister of Goa,away from the trappings of a person in power,IITian,well mannered,a true servant of the nation, an example to follow for one and all.. Salute #ManoharParrikar pic.twitter.com/geIG1dA0vz — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) 17 March 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji ... one of the tallest leaders of India. Condolences to the family & loved ones. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) 17 March 2019



आईआईटी के स्टूडेंट थे पर्रिकर

मनोहर पर्रिकर का जन्म मापुसा में गोपालकृष्णा और राधाबाई के घर हुआ था। इनका पूरा नाम मनोहर गोपालकृष्णा प्रभू पर्रिकर था। पर्रिकर का एक और भाई अवधूत पर्रिकर भी है। पर्रिकर ने शुरुआती पढ़ाई मार्गो के स्कूल से की। हायर सेकंड्री एजूकेशन मराठी मीडियम में की। 1978 में बॉम्बे IIT से metallurgical इंजीनियरिंग में ग्रेजुएट हुए। 1981 में मेधा पर्रिकर से शादी की थी।