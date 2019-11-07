Dainik BhaskarNov 07, 2019, 07:13 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की आगामी फिल्म 'दरबार' का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज हो गया है। सलमान खान ने ट्विटर पर हिंदी पोस्टर शेयर किया, जबकि तमिल पोस्टर महेश बाबू और कमल हसन द्वारा साझा किया गया। फिल्म में रजनीकांत के अलावा सुनील शेट्टी, नयनतारा अहम भूमिका में हैं। यह फिल्म अगले साल 15 जनवरी को सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक देगी।
Best wishes to not just a superstar.. The only superstar! Rajni garu in full motion #DarbarMotionPoster https://t.co/kE1jxtIRzQ 🔥 #DARBAR @rajinikanth #Nayanthara @SunielVShetty @i_nivethathomas @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad @LycaProductions #DarbarThiruvizha— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 7, 2019
जारी मोशन पोस्टर में रजनीकांत अपने चिर परिचित अंदाज में एक्शन करते हुए दिख रहे हैं। पुलिसवाले की वर्दी में रजनी दुश्मनों को एक एक कर सफाया कर रहे हैं और आखिर में अपने सिग्नेचर पोस में कुर्सी पर बैठे हैं।
The THALAIVA is back!! Such an honour and pleasure to be a part of this DREAM TEAM!! This one promises to be BIGGGG! #Darbar @rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss @santoshsivan @anirudhofficial @i_nivethathomas #Nayanthara@LycaProductions #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarPongal https://t.co/epfQ30fOAf— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 7, 2019
फिल्म में बिजनेसमैन का किरदार निभा रहे सुनील शेट्टी ने पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए लिखा "थलाइवा वापस आ गया है। इस टीम का हिस्सा बनना सम्मान की बात है"। वहीं सलमान ने लिखा "सिर्फ सुपरस्टार नहीं बल्कि एकमात्र सुपरस्टार को बधाईयां।" एआर मुरुगदास निर्देशित इस फिल्म में रजनीकांत आईपीएस ऑफिसर की भूमिका में नजर आएंगे।
Extremely happy to present the Telugu motion poster of @rajinikanth sir's #Darbar. Love & respect always! 🙏 Best wishes to @ARMurugadoss sir & the entire team👍👍 #DarbarMotionPoster https://t.co/PgL9D27nBp— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2019
நண்பர் @rajinikanth அவர்களின் #DarbarMotionPoster https://t.co/bn4ks6E6wY #DARBAR @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 7, 2019