  • Motion poster of Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' released, stars shared congratulations on Twitter

अपकमिंग / रजनीकांत की 'दरबार' का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज, स्टार्स ने ट्विटर पर शेयर कर दी बधाईयां



Dainik Bhaskar

Nov 07, 2019, 07:13 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की आगामी फिल्म 'दरबार' का मोशन पोस्टर रिलीज हो गया है। सलमान खान ने ट्विटर पर हिंदी पोस्टर शेयर किया, जबकि तमिल पोस्टर महेश बाबू और कमल हसन द्वारा साझा किया गया। फिल्म में रजनीकांत के अलावा सुनील शेट्टी,  नयनतारा अहम भूमिका में हैं। यह फिल्म अगले साल 15 जनवरी को सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक देगी।

 

 

 

जारी मोशन पोस्टर में रजनीकांत अपने चिर परिचित अंदाज में एक्शन करते हुए दिख रहे हैं। पुलिसवाले की वर्दी में रजनी दुश्मनों को एक एक कर सफाया कर रहे हैं और आखिर में अपने सिग्नेचर पोस में कुर्सी पर बैठे हैं।

 

फिल्म में बिजनेसमैन का किरदार निभा रहे सुनील शेट्टी ने पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए लिखा "थलाइवा वापस आ गया है। इस टीम का हिस्सा बनना सम्मान की बात है"। वहीं सलमान ने लिखा  "सिर्फ सुपरस्टार नहीं बल्कि एकमात्र सुपरस्टार को बधाईयां।" एआर मुरुगदास निर्देशित इस फिल्म में रजनीकांत आईपीएस ऑफिसर की भूमिका में नजर आएंगे।

 

 

