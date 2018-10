She was such a huge influence in my life 🤗 admired her elegance Wit Generosity Warmth !!! She will always stay in my heart 🙏🌸❤️#noonelikeher #besthumanbieng #lovedher#bestfriend

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Oct 2, 2018 at 6:15am PDT