Knock, knock who's there? The mystery begins to cast its' shadow. Presenting the first poster of #KillerThriller “Bypass Road”. Trailer out on Monday, 30th September 2019. @adah_ki_adah @shamasikander @gulpanag @sudanshu_pandey @itstahershabbir #RajitKapur @chaudhari_manish @naman.n.mukesh @mirajgroupofficial @nnmfilmsofficial @tseries.official @bypassroadmovie

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on Sep 27, 2019 at 3:32am PDT