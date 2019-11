A momentous day for us, as Guwahati, the Gateway to #SEAsia, is all set to host the 65th Filmfare Awards on 15th February, 2020. Attended the MoU Signing between Govt. of Assam and The Times Group today for hosting the award ceremony in presence of MD Shri @vineetjain12 #AwesomeAssam #filmfare

A post shared by Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandasonowal) on Nov 25, 2019 at 2:28am PST