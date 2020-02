#AjayDevgn's #Maidaan gets a NEW release date: 11 Dec 2020... Will release in #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma... Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Feb 3, 2020 at 12:15am PST