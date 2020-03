Sending my best to the best! @imharmanpreet_kaur and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de fatte!!!‬ ‪P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday :)

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Mar 7, 2020 at 9:21pm PST