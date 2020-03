She's sassy, she's single, & she sure knows how to take a dig at memes! Catch @ananyapanday banter with her mentor, @punitdmalhotra only on #StarryNightsGenYOnCafé. Sunday nights at 10 | #HangoutWithZeeCafé Special Partner: @hersheysindia @komal.nahta #AnanyaPanday #PunitMalhotra #KomalNahta

A post shared by Zee Cafe (@zeecafeindia) on Mar 18, 2020 at 3:20am PDT