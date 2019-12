Thank you @the_economic_times for recognising @sopositivedsr as the Initiative of the Year 😇🙏🏻 #ETMostPromisingBrands ‘So Positive’ is a very small step in a very long journey but I’m grateful to everyone who has participated in the movement and those who continue to stay kind and positive 🥰

