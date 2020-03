Quiz for you: Got this collage of my different looks in movies from 1984 to 2019 as a forward. Thanks to the person who made it. How many of these characters do you recognise? And which one is your favourite? इस फ़ोटो को देख के लगता की मैंने कितना काम किया है। Touch wood!! 🙏🤓

