Entered a shop which had hundreds of wigs. Told the person in the shop that my wig flew off in the strong winds and I desperately need a new wig. Tried out various wigs. And this is what I got and finally bought it too. I have always wanted to do this gag. Managed it today. Just for the fun of it. 🤣🤣🤓😍😎 #SwipeLeft #DilToBachchaHaiJi #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai

