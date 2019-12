Group pic taken at the shoot of #YashChopraJi’s VIJAY. I was 33years old. But I played @dreamgirlhemamalini’s father. Superstar #RajeshKhanna’s father-in-law. #RishiKapoor & @anilskapoor’s grandfather. Originally my role was supposed to be played by the true thespian of Indian cinema #DilipKumarSaab. I felt honoured. 😍🤓 #throwback #memories #nostalgia

