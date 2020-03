This is MAX. He doesn’t listen to anyone except himself. He doesn’t move around unless he wants or needs to. He feels no pressure to be out & get out just to look cool. He likes to chill at home. He is exactly how the government of your country expects you to be right now. Let’s all be like MAX.

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:22am PDT