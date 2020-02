Prem and Sandhya ♥️ @ayushmannk #5yearsofDumLagaKeHaisha Thank you for changing my life,giving me a film that will forever be cherished and a character that has become a part of me. #dumlagakehaisha @yrf @sharatkatariya #maneeshsharma #adityachopra @shanoosharmarahihai

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Feb 26, 2020 at 10:24pm PST