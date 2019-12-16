Dainik BhaskarDec 16, 2019, 02:54 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. साल 2019 को खत्म होने में चंद दिन ही बाकी हैं, ऐसे में कुछ नई उम्मीदों के साथ बॉलीवुड भी अगले साल की ओर रुख कर रहा है। ताजा जानकारी के अनुसार कुछ फिल्मों की रिलीज डेट में बदलाव हुआ है तो कुछ की डेट कन्फर्म हो गई है। इसी कड़ी में अनुभव सिन्हा के डायरेक्शन में बन रही फिल्म थप्पड़ का नाम शामिल है। तापसी पन्नू स्टारर यह फिल्म 28 फरवरी 2020 को रिलीज होगी। फिल्म से अपने रोल की झलक तापसी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की है।
#Thappad Reuniting with the man who has taken ‘reinventing’ to some other level.... @anubhavsinhaa , looking forward to show you all on 28 Feb 2020. Produced by @bhushankumar & @anubhavsinhaa , Thappad will release on 28 Feb,2020 @tseriesfilms #BenarasMediaWorks
ओमंग कुमार की पत्नी वनीता का डेब्यू
-
डायरेक्टर ओमंग कुमार की पत्नी वनीता भी डायरेक्टर के तौर पर डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं। वनीता की शॉर्ट फिल्म 'अवे मारिया' के बारे में ओमंग ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर फिल्म का पोस्टर शेयर किया है। ओमंग ने लिखा- अपनी पत्नी वनीता के डायरेक्टर के तौर पर डेब्यू को लेकर गौरवान्वित हूं। पोस्टर शेयर करते हुए बताना चाहूंगा यह फिल्म बहुत ही संवेदनशील और आज के समय इत्तेफाक रखती है। आप सभी के प्यार की जरूरत है। फिल्म का प्रोडक्शन दीपक धर, रिषि नेगी और ओमंग ने किया है। फिल्म में अनूप सोनी, शिविका, नितिन मिरानी नजर आएंगे।
YEAHHHH!! Very proud to announce and show you the poster of my wife VANITA’s debut Directorial short film called ‘AVE MARIA’. A film which is so sensitive and relevant in today’s time... and I’m glad she took it upon herself to do a short film on it. Guys require all the love you can give her @vanita_ok Produced by @banijayasia Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi and me @bluelotusproductions starring @anupsoni3 @shivika.rishi @linlaishram @thenitinmirani I thank everyone who put in all their hard work and effort in making this film possible. @officialprimefocus @fwxmedia @bioscopewalli @kushsjourney @rohitrkulkarni @paragnm @shockbox_ @_chandrakant_sonawane_ @nimitavk @shetty.rita @veracardoz
-
समर सीजन में आएगी 'गुलाबो-सिताबो'
अमिताभ बच्चन, आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म 'गुलाबो-सिताबो' की रिलीज डेट भी बदल गई है। अब यह फिल्म 17 अप्रैल 2020 को आएगी। फिल्म का डायरेक्शन शूजित सरकार ने किया है। जबकि प्रोडक्शन रॉनी लाहिरी और शील कुमार ने किया है।
#AmitabhBachchan and #AyushmannKhurrana... #GulaboSitabo gets a *new* release date: 17 April 2020... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. pic.twitter.com/5stWqEiS9V— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019