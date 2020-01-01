Change Cookies Settings

वेलकम 2020 / बॉलीवुड के दिग्गजों ने परिवार के साथ मनाया नया साल, तस्वीरों से दिए शुभकामना संदेश

स्विटजरलैंड में विराट कोहली- अनुष्का शर्मा, वरुण धवन-नताशा दलाल और सैफ-करीना ने नए साल का स्वागत किया। स्विटजरलैंड में विराट कोहली- अनुष्का शर्मा, वरुण धवन-नताशा दलाल और सैफ-करीना ने नए साल का स्वागत किया।
मलाइका अरोड़ा ने भी अर्जुन कपूर के साथ मिलकर नया साल सेलिब्रेट किया और रोमांटिक तस्वीर शेयर की। मलाइका अरोड़ा ने भी अर्जुन कपूर के साथ मिलकर नया साल सेलिब्रेट किया और रोमांटिक तस्वीर शेयर की।
अनिल कपूर ने जोशीले अंदाज में नए साल की शुभकामनाएं अपने फैन्स को दीं। अनिल कपूर ने जोशीले अंदाज में नए साल की शुभकामनाएं अपने फैन्स को दीं।
सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर के साथ तैमूर। सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर के साथ तैमूर।
अंगद बेदी और नेहा धूपिया ने बेटी मेहर के साथ अपनी तस्वीर शेयर की। अंगद बेदी और नेहा धूपिया ने बेटी मेहर के साथ अपनी तस्वीर शेयर की।
आर्यन खान, अनन्या पांडे, सुहाना खान ने फार्म हाउस पर अपने दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया। आर्यन खान, अनन्या पांडे, सुहाना खान ने फार्म हाउस पर अपने दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया।
कुणाल खेमू और सोहा अली खान ने बेटी इनाया के साथ सिडनी में नए साल का जश्न मनाया। कुणाल खेमू और सोहा अली खान ने बेटी इनाया के साथ सिडनी में नए साल का जश्न मनाया।
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
बहामास में आयुष्मान-ताहिरा के साथ प्रियंका चोपड़ा-निक जोनस और सिद्धार्थ चोपड़ा। बहामास में आयुष्मान-ताहिरा के साथ प्रियंका चोपड़ा-निक जोनस और सिद्धार्थ चोपड़ा।
मलाइका और अर्जुन के साथ उनके करीबी दोस्त भी मौजूद रहे। मलाइका और अर्जुन के साथ उनके करीबी दोस्त भी मौजूद रहे।
Bollywood veterans celebrated new year with family, greeting messages from photos
X
स्विटजरलैंड में विराट कोहली- अनुष्का शर्मा, वरुण धवन-नताशा दलाल और सैफ-करीना ने नए साल का स्वागत किया।स्विटजरलैंड में विराट कोहली- अनुष्का शर्मा, वरुण धवन-नताशा दलाल और सैफ-करीना ने नए साल का स्वागत किया।
मलाइका अरोड़ा ने भी अर्जुन कपूर के साथ मिलकर नया साल सेलिब्रेट किया और रोमांटिक तस्वीर शेयर की।मलाइका अरोड़ा ने भी अर्जुन कपूर के साथ मिलकर नया साल सेलिब्रेट किया और रोमांटिक तस्वीर शेयर की।
अनिल कपूर ने जोशीले अंदाज में नए साल की शुभकामनाएं अपने फैन्स को दीं।अनिल कपूर ने जोशीले अंदाज में नए साल की शुभकामनाएं अपने फैन्स को दीं।
सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर के साथ तैमूर।सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर के साथ तैमूर।
अंगद बेदी और नेहा धूपिया ने बेटी मेहर के साथ अपनी तस्वीर शेयर की।अंगद बेदी और नेहा धूपिया ने बेटी मेहर के साथ अपनी तस्वीर शेयर की।
आर्यन खान, अनन्या पांडे, सुहाना खान ने फार्म हाउस पर अपने दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया।आर्यन खान, अनन्या पांडे, सुहाना खान ने फार्म हाउस पर अपने दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया।
कुणाल खेमू और सोहा अली खान ने बेटी इनाया के साथ सिडनी में नए साल का जश्न मनाया।कुणाल खेमू और सोहा अली खान ने बेटी इनाया के साथ सिडनी में नए साल का जश्न मनाया।
विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्माविराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा
बहामास में आयुष्मान-ताहिरा के साथ प्रियंका चोपड़ा-निक जोनस और सिद्धार्थ चोपड़ा।बहामास में आयुष्मान-ताहिरा के साथ प्रियंका चोपड़ा-निक जोनस और सिद्धार्थ चोपड़ा।
मलाइका और अर्जुन के साथ उनके करीबी दोस्त भी मौजूद रहे।मलाइका और अर्जुन के साथ उनके करीबी दोस्त भी मौजूद रहे।
Bollywood veterans celebrated new year with family, greeting messages from photos

Dainik Bhaskar

Jan 01, 2020, 02:37 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. इंडस्ट्री के दिग्गजों पर नए साल का खुमार छाया हुआ है। कई सेलेब्स देश के बाहर अलग-अलग जगहों पर नया साल मना रहे हैं तो कुछ ने देश में रहकर ही परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेशन किया। यह जश्न पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार चल रहा है। क्रिसमस से शुरू हुए वेकेशन्स अभी तक चल रहे हैं। 

वीडियो भी किए शेयर : नए साल के स्वागत करते हुए कुछ वीडियोज भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए जिनमें वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल बच्चों की तरह सीटियां बजाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं रवीना टंडन, कंगना रनोट जैसे सेलेब्स ने अपने फैन्स को नए साल की बधाईयां दी हैं। 

Happy New Year 2020 New Year Celebration 2020 New Year Celebrations Bollywood Celebrities New Year
COMMENT

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें