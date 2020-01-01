Dainik BhaskarJan 01, 2020, 02:37 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. इंडस्ट्री के दिग्गजों पर नए साल का खुमार छाया हुआ है। कई सेलेब्स देश के बाहर अलग-अलग जगहों पर नया साल मना रहे हैं तो कुछ ने देश में रहकर ही परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेशन किया। यह जश्न पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार चल रहा है। क्रिसमस से शुरू हुए वेकेशन्स अभी तक चल रहे हैं।
HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!🥳🥳🥳 Wishing you and your loved ones the very best in 2020. 366 NEW days means 366 NEW OPPORTUNITIES... make the best of this year. Dedicate this year towards achieving a happier, healthier, positive, and fitter version of YOU. Make it happen! . . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #NewYear #happiness #healthylifestyle #fitness #peace
वीडियो भी किए शेयर : नए साल के स्वागत करते हुए कुछ वीडियोज भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए जिनमें वरुण धवन और नताशा दलाल बच्चों की तरह सीटियां बजाते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं रवीना टंडन, कंगना रनोट जैसे सेलेब्स ने अपने फैन्स को नए साल की बधाईयां दी हैं।
Lost my voice, but not my spirit... Thank God for lip syncing and @shamitashetty_official, who helped me put this together. 😅🤪 What a fabulous year 2019 has been for me. Have to thank each one of you for all the love, appreciation and warmth always... Let’s learn from the past and approach the New Year with enthusiasm and positivity. Wishing you all a cracking 2020 with health, happiness and prosperity. Happppppyyy New Year, InstaFam 🎉🌈❤🧿🥳❤ #Newyear #2020 #newbeginnings #gratitude #love #happiness #swasthrahomastraho #instafam