(SRIDEVI : The Eternal Screen Goddess, by author & screenwriter, Satyarth Nayak with Foreword by Kajol and published by Penguin, charts her five-decade long journey from child-star to India's First Female Superstar. Besides Sree garu's glorious innings in Hindi Cinema, this book delves deep into her iconic body of work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada cinema. With exclusive interviews of the biggest actors and directors that Sree garu worked with, both in Bollywood and in the southern film industries, the narrative is filled with rare anecdotes and inputs from all of them, tracing the legend's evolution from her first film as a child actor in Thunaivan (1969) to her grand finale with Mom (2017). Filled with her rare images and personal memories of several cinema personalities, this book aims to both entertain and enlighten the reader about lesser-known aspects of her legendary career spanning fifty years. It not only celebrates the phenomenon that Sreedevi garu is but also gives us glimpses of the person she is 💕)

