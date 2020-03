To keep her safe is the only thing on my mind. Which means I am practising social distancing, I am self isolating my family, we are being as responsible towards our community as possible by abiding by the govt. restrictions. Please stay indoors, wash your hands, don’t go to public places. If you feel you have any symptoms quarantine yourself and take immediate action. Don’t feel ashamed !!! We need to do this together. The next 4 weeks are so crucial 🙏🏻 #indiafightscorona #family #staystrong #CoronaStopKarona

