When you can’t grin and bear it, then it’s time to have a gin to bear it, or at least that’s what I tried to do this Sunday :) I read something very interesting as well yesterday, ‘We should not worry about getting the virus but we should modify our behaviour as if we already have it and don’t want to infect others, as that is the only way to contain it.’ And @deepshikhakhanna love this outfit from @goodearthindia but love you even more 💙

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Mar 16, 2020 at 2:22am PDT