Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people. Jai Ho!! 🙏🇮🇳

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher) on Mar 20, 2020 at 2:32am PDT