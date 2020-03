This year on my birthday, instead of a big celebration I have decided to donate a part of my income to the daily wage workers whose income has stopped due to the lockdown of the entertainment industry. If you also wish to donate, please drop a mail to this ID - [email protected] ⠀ ⠀ All of us are in this together and we'll surely come out of this very soon.👍🏻 Till then stay at home, stay safe, maintain social distance. And thank you for all the good wishes for my birthday. You all are my ray of happiness in this quarantine. Lots of love!❤

