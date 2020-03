We are committed to the Constitution and we are committed to the values of the Constitution. At a time of global pandemic - as the Corona virus Covid-19 spreads all over India rapidly.. self quarantine, isolation and social distancing are the only ways to lessen the speed with which this virus spreads. As citizens it is our duty to isolate ourselves and social distance. In light of these developments- my appeal to the amazing Dadis of Shaheen Baugh and all the fiesty women and people of the sit-in protests across the country: Stand Up! Self isolate! Vacate the streets! 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 I say this as an ally! In solidarity! Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

