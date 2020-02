📸❤️🤩 Do What You LOVE & Love What You Do 😍📸❤️ Video By @manishadratnani #btswithdabboo @dabbooratnani #dabbooratnani #photography #dabbooratnaniphotography #25yearsofdabbooratnani 🧿

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on Jan 28, 2020 at 6:44am PST