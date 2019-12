#chhapaakpromotions @deepikapadukone today wearing shirt @jacquemus corset @dolcegabbana jeans @zara heels @jimmychoo accessories @prerto 📸 @thehouseofpixels Hair and makeup @florianhurel Assisted by @anjalichauhan16

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Dec 30, 2019 at 1:46am PST