Malti. Is courage and strength. Hers is a life of resilience. And hope. A story as yet untold, unfolds today. We give you the #ChhapaakTrailer. Link in bio @deepikapadukone @vikrantmassey87 @thelaxmiagarwal @toalokdixit @foxstarhindi @_kaproductions @mrigafilms

A post shared by Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) on Dec 10, 2019 at 12:17am PST