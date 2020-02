Film3 - This Diwali I got my eyes on you! Come play #AankhMicholi! With this crazy family. #Diwali2020 . @sonypicturesin @mgr_studios @mrunalofficial2016 @sharmanjoshi @divyadutta25 @nowitsabhi @grushkapoor24 @vivekkrishnani @ashishwagh7 #UmeshShukla #PareshRawal #VijayRaaz #DarshanJariwala

A post shared by Abhimanyu Dassani (@abhimanyud) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:24pm PST