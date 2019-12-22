Miss Teen International 2019✨🇮🇳 A dream come true, a proud moment for my nation and my family..!!🌟 The feeling is still sinking in..!! Can’t believe that INDIA won the first ever Miss Teen International crown🇮🇳☺️ The journey from being crowned as Miss Teen India to this prestigious crown has been just phenomenal..!! Meeting all the lovely contestants from all over the world and knowing about their cultures and traditions!! Made some amazing friends @tania_rupasinghe @tanya.pz @just.kayls @ederashrestha @lyns_conde I’m going to miss you guys so much..!!♥️♥️ Being the first Asian to win the coveted title, I take in pride to thank all the people who are behind this win..!! @iamnikhilanand sir for giving me the responsibility of this crown and believing in my hard work and turning my dream into reality😇🙏🏻 My organisation @missteeninternationalind for giving me the title and the opportunity to represent my country!🙏🏻 @iam_vaibhavraj @bevin02 @iam_nishantanand @krish.gangwar thank you for being an amazing company throughout the pageant and I will definitely cherish all the moments spent together😊💕 Thankful to @ms____photography @pranavshastriphotography for being awesome photographers and for clicking my good pictures🙈😋 @anjali_raut_cocoaberry @allylovesgym @cocoaberrytalent33 my institute which has not only introduced me to the world of pageants but has also made me what I am today💕😄 @ritikaramtri ma’am who has supported me and made be better!🙏🏻One of the sweetest mentors I have ever had..!!😇 My mom @dholakiadeepali who had been even more excited than me for the pageant and had worked immensely hard to leave no stone unturned to make my presence at the pageant♥️😊 My sister and father who have been the fuel of my life and has always encouraged me to follow my dreams..!!🌟 All my friends who have been so so supportive and have motivated me that I feel lucky to have them..!!♥️✨ Love you all♥️ Aayushi🌟 Wearing the beautiful gown by @kyrachhabriaofficial This gown has definitely proved to be lucky for me..!!🌟♥️ Moment captured by - @mukesh_rathore_pnv

A post shared by Aayushi Dholakia (@aayushidholakia_) on Dec 20, 2019 at 5:19am PST