#Update: #HarshvardhanRane joins the cast of #HaseenDillruba... Stars #TaapseePannu and #VikrantMassey... Directed by Vinil Mathew... Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma... TSeries and Eros International presentation... 18 Sept 2020 release.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on Feb 16, 2020 at 10:33pm PST