दैनिक भास्करMar 24, 2020, 02:55 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. कोरोनावायरस के चलते हुए लॉकडाउन से लोग घर में समय बिता रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड और टेलीविजन शोज की शूटिंग रद्द हो गई और सेलेब्स भी घर में रहकर परिवार के साथ क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंड कर रहे हैं। कई सेलेब्स खाली समय में परिवारजनों के रोजमर्रा के कामों में मदद करा रहे हैं। कोई खाना बनाने में मां की मदद कर रहा है तो कोई साफ-सफाई और बच्चों पढ़ाने का काम कर रहा है।
हीना खान ने लगाया पोछा: हिना ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें वह घर में पोछा लगाती दिख रही हैं। उनके भाई बर्तन धोते और पिता बाथरूम साफ करते दिख रहे हैं. हिना ने लिखा, कोविड-19 के चलते हाउस हेल्प को छुट्टी दे दी है। मम्मी ने कहा, अब खुद काम करो, मैं सिर्फ खाना बनाऊंगी। इस वीडियो का मकसद सिर्फ एक है-एंटरटेनमेंट, एंटरटेनमेंट और एंटरटेनमेंट। यह वीडियो ट्रिब्यूट है, उन सभी माओं के लिए जो बिना शिकायत किए घर के सारे काम करती रहती हैं।
#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.
करणवीर बोहरा ने लगाई झाड़ू: टीवी एक्टर करणवीर बोहरा ने इन्स्टाग्राम पर एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा, घर की साफ-सफाई कर रहा हूं, बच्चों को खाना खिला रहा हूं। जब पत्नी बाकी काम कर रही है, मैं क्वारैंटाइन के समय वर्क लोड शेयर कर रहा हूं।
Leading by example, cleaning and feeding babies. When @bombaysunshine does other chores, I share the work load during these times of #quarantine #day6 #inbound . . .P.S.....This pic may seem funny, but it's the fact, with schools shut, and with no hired help for a lot of people during these times, it would be great if an the men help the women out at home.
करिश्मा तन्ना ने की कुकिंग: करिश्मा ने इन्स्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए बताया कि खाली समय में वह कुकिंग कर मां की हेल्प कर रही हैं। करिश्मा ने वीडियो में मैगी ओट्स बनाने की रेसिपी शेयर की।
Making use of the time by makin Maggie with lots of vegetables 🍅 Hope u like it Recipe follows: Boil Maggi wit lil olive oil and salt On the side boil French beans and carrot Sauté onion and capsicum And make fresh tomatoe purée Add all of that in a big pan and add Maggie masala and mirchi powder if needed . Add salt and let in boil properly. Towards the end add boiled Maggie. Enjoy 😉 yummy!! #fightcorona #stayhome #staysafe #staywithfamily
अर्जुन बिजलानी ने की बेबीसिटिंग: टीवी एक्टर अर्जुन बिजलानी खाली समय में अपने बेटे को पेंटिंग सिखाते नजर आए। इन्स्टाग्राम पर शेयर किए वीडियो में उनका बेटा कलरिंग करने के टिप्स को फॉलो करता नजर आ रहा है।